HealthEquity (HQY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ: HQY) recently:

4/11/2022 – HealthEquity is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – HealthEquity was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

4/6/2022 – HealthEquity is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2022 – HealthEquity was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2022 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $62.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2022 – HealthEquity was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2022 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $63.00 to $70.00.

3/23/2022 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $55.00 to $70.00.

3/19/2022 – HealthEquity was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2022 – HealthEquity was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2022 – HealthEquity was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2022 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $68.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.07. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $84.78. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -129.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.09.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 52,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

