Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $489.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) to report sales of $489.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $507.40 million and the lowest is $477.00 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $455.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $464,976,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,467,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $44,483,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEAK opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.75. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $37.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

