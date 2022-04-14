HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Financial Survey

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HealthStream and EverQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 1 1 0 2.50 EverQuote 1 0 4 0 2.60

HealthStream currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.85%. EverQuote has a consensus price target of $23.20, suggesting a potential upside of 47.77%. Given EverQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than HealthStream.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HealthStream and EverQuote’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $256.71 million 2.40 $5.84 million $0.19 106.11 EverQuote $418.52 million 1.11 -$19.43 million ($0.67) -23.43

HealthStream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.3% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of HealthStream shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of EverQuote shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

HealthStream has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HealthStream and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 2.28% 2.28% 1.57% EverQuote -4.64% -23.64% -13.72%

Summary

HealthStream beats EverQuote on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthStream (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services. It also provides applications for learning, performance appraisal, competency management, disclosure management, clinical assessment and development, simulation-based education, quality management, and industry training. In addition, the company offers VerityStream that delivers enterprise-class solutions to transform the healthcare provider experience for ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care facilities, clinics, medical groups, and other healthcare organizations; EchoCredentialing and MSOW platforms that manage medical staff credentialing, enrollment, and privileging processes for hospitals; and EchoOneApp, a provider enrollment platform for medical groups. Further, it provides CredentialMyDoc, a credentialing and enrollment SaaS solution for medical groups and surgery centers; CredentialStream, a SaaS-based provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution; and NurseGrid Mobile for nurse managers. The company offers its solutions in healthcare industry companies that include private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through direct sales teams. HealthStream, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About EverQuote (Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

