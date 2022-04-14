Helical (LON:HLCL) Given New GBX 575 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Helical (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 520 ($6.78) to GBX 575 ($7.49) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Helical from GBX 475 ($6.19) to GBX 520 ($6.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of HLCL opened at GBX 422.50 ($5.51) on Wednesday. Helical has a 1-year low of GBX 345 ($4.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 513 ($6.68). The stock has a market cap of £516.82 million and a PE ratio of 10.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 407.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 431.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

In other news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.41) per share, for a total transaction of £58,100 ($75,710.19). Also, insider Richard Cotton purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £50,520 ($65,832.68). Insiders purchased 45,150 shares of company stock valued at $18,430,000 in the last quarter.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

