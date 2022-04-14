Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $30.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.05. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $55.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average is $39.84.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,085,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 57.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,006,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after buying an additional 366,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 313.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

