Herc (HRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Herc to post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.74 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $147.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.61. Herc has a 1 year low of $90.86 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 31.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,895,000 after buying an additional 41,434 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Herc by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Herc by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Herc by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Herc by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

