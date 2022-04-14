Herc (HRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.74 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HRI opened at $147.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.62. Herc has a 12-month low of $90.86 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Herc by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Herc by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,895,000 after purchasing an additional 41,434 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Herc by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 39,415 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Herc by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,981 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Herc by 624.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

