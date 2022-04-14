Herc (NYSE:HRI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

NYSE:HRI traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.25. 144,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.61. Herc has a 52-week low of $90.86 and a 52-week high of $203.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.62.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Herc will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,895,000 after buying an additional 41,434 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,350,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,688,000 after buying an additional 78,306 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,327,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,994,000 after buying an additional 227,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Herc by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 867,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,827,000 after purchasing an additional 66,064 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Herc by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,639,000 after purchasing an additional 96,390 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

