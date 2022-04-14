Heritage Financial (HFWA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Heritage Financial to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $57.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.27 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Heritage Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HFWA opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $868.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.65. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

