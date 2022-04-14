Hess (NYSE:HES) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $130.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hess is a leading global integrated energy company. It has made multiple world-class oil discoveries at the Stabroek Block, off the coast of Guyana. The discoveries in the Stabroek Block helped the company to increase the gross recoverable resource estimate to more than 10 billion barrel of oil equivalent. It anticipates multibillions of exploration potential to be still left in Guyana. As Hess brings Liza phase 2 online, its cash flow situation is expected to make a major jump. Hess’ midstream assets, which enable it to earn stable fee-based revenues, are a huge positive. Moreover, in the Bakken Play, Hess plans to operate a three-rig program, which will enable it to generate significant free cash flows, reduce unit cash costs and optimize its infrastructure. Given these tailwinds, Hess is considered a preferred energy company to own now.”

HES has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.69.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $114.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.00. Hess has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $115.67.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after buying an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after buying an additional 1,541,044 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after buying an additional 1,191,224 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $85,842,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

