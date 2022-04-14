Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $131.00 at Barclays

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.28% from the company’s previous close.

HES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

Hess stock opened at $114.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 1.76. Hess has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $115.67.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $910,273.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,690,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Hess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $740,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after buying an additional 1,541,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,546,000 after buying an additional 193,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

