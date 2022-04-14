Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.10% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 32,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 77,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

