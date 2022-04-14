Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Price Target Cut to SEK 134

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at UBS Group from SEK 142 to SEK 134 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

HXGBY stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54. Hexagon AB has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.