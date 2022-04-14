HH&L Acquisition (HHLA) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) is one of 682 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare HH&L Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HH&L Acquisition and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HH&L Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|HH&L Acquisition Competitors
|172
|672
|953
|20
|2.45
Profitability
This table compares HH&L Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HH&L Acquisition
|N/A
|1.45%
|0.32%
|HH&L Acquisition Competitors
|49.62%
|-28.80%
|2.69%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares HH&L Acquisition and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HH&L Acquisition
|N/A
|$1.32 million
|-17.23
|HH&L Acquisition Competitors
|$1.22 billion
|$61.54 million
|-18.43
HH&L Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than HH&L Acquisition. HH&L Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
53.1% of HH&L Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
HH&L Acquisition peers beat HH&L Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
About HH&L Acquisition (Get Rating)
HH&L Acquisition Co. is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.