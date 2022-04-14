HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. HighPeak Energy reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HighPeak Energy.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In other HighPeak Energy news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 89.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 483.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 0.78. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $29.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

