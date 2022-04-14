Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,585 ($33.69).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HIK shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.49) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($36.49) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Douglas Hurt acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,954 ($25.46) per share, with a total value of £29,310 ($38,193.90). Also, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($25.91), for a total value of £546,660.24 ($712,353.71).

LON HIK opened at GBX 2,081 ($27.12) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 1,767 ($23.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,703 ($35.22). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,011.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,171.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.