Hilltop (HTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hilltop to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hilltop stock opened at $28.23 on Thursday. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Hilltop by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 340,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,669 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Hilltop by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hilltop by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.70.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

