Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HIMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE HIMS traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. 1,688,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,174. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.18.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $108,115.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $448,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,896 shares of company stock worth $714,701 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at $1,524,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at about $467,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 25.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after buying an additional 1,561,900 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

