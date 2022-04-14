Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Up 1,385.7% in March

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 1,385.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

HTHIY opened at $93.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.10. Hitachi has a 1-year low of $80.04 and a 1-year high of $130.23.

Hitachi ( OTCMKTS:HTHIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hitachi will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems and platforms, servers, software, ATMs and self service terminals, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform solutions, including consulting, system integration, and other services; and infrastructure inspection, data, security, measurement, unmanned aerial system traffic management, and inventory management services.

