Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,876,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,050,000 after acquiring an additional 173,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,749,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,211,000 after acquiring an additional 151,594 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 338,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 99,971 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 308,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 83,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,757,000 after buying an additional 57,429 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

