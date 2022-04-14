Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Downgraded by JMP Securities to Market Perform

JMP Securities cut shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

HMPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Home Point Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Home Point Capital from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Home Point Capital from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Point Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.69.

Home Point Capital stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $428.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.20. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65.

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Home Point Capital had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Home Point Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,637 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Point Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

