HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Head to Head Analysis

HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD – Get Rating) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares HomeFed and Angel Oak Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeFed -4.58% -1.17% -0.92% Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A

This table compares HomeFed and Angel Oak Mortgage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeFed $140.57 million 4.23 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 6.95 $21.11 million N/A N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HomeFed.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HomeFed and Angel Oak Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 4 0 2.67

Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than HomeFed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of HomeFed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of HomeFed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage beats HomeFed on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HomeFed Company Profile (Get Rating)

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. It also engages in the design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. In addition, the company holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. Further, it holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 948 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. HomeFed Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

