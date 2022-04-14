Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.94%.

HOFT stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Hooker Furnishings has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $214.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 303.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 57,234 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

