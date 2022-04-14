Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Hope Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,461. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $574,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 63,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34,494 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $18,309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 596,795 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

