Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) will announce $60.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.70 million to $61.00 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $56.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $251.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $253.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $269.80 million, with estimates ranging from $265.70 million to $272.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $23.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.46%.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 64,202 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,204,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,394,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,340,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,324,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

