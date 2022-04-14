Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Sunday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -656.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.87%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

