Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target Cut to $111.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $127.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HLI. Piper Sandler lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

NYSE:HLI opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.64. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $65.03 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.42.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

