Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target Cut to $111.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $127.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.48% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HLI. Piper Sandler lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.
NYSE:HLI opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.64. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $65.03 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.42.
In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
