HSBC Downgrades Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) to Hold

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SFSHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 970 ($12.64) to GBX 1,280 ($16.68) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safestore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.00.

Safestore stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

