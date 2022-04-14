Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $85.00 at KeyCorp

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HUBG. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hub Group from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered Hub Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered Hub Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Hub Group stock opened at $63.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,851,000 after purchasing an additional 288,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after buying an additional 113,171 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after buying an additional 1,056,748 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,936,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 464,796 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

