Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.91.

HBM stock opened at C$9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$6.70 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.25. The firm has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -8.24.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$551.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.4584712 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

