Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.91.
HBM stock opened at C$9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$6.70 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.25. The firm has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -8.24.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.35%.
About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
Featured Articles
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.