Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the March 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCII opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCII. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 12.0% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 20.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 958.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. Institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

