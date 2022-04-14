Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Short Interest Down 53.8% in March

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the March 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $4,050,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 33.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 83,428 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 9.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 23,528 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 20.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 1,245.1% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 150,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 139,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCII opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.