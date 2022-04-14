Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €61.76 ($67.13).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($69.57) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €53.38 ($58.02) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.82. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €33.70 ($36.63) and a 1 year high of €59.98 ($65.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.11.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

