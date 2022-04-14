Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSSGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €61.76 ($67.13).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($69.57) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €53.38 ($58.02) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.82. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €33.70 ($36.63) and a 1 year high of €59.98 ($65.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.11.

About Hugo Boss (Get Rating)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

