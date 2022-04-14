Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,374 shares of company stock valued at $289,397. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 24,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 31,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.