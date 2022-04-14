Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $270.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $200.00. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s current price.

HII has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $212.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,801,000 after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,652,000 after acquiring an additional 205,244 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 793,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,895,000 after purchasing an additional 110,773 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

