Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

OTCMKTS HRNNF opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

