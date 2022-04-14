Hydro One (TSE:H) Downgraded to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has C$34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on H. CIBC upped their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.71.

Shares of H stock opened at C$34.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.77. The company has a market cap of C$20.81 billion and a PE ratio of 21.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$29.13 and a 12-month high of C$35.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 65.37%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

