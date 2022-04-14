Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 128.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Hyperfine stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Hyperfine has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYPR. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 4th quarter worth about $2,417,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 4th quarter worth about $7,250,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the 4th quarter worth about $15,743,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the 4th quarter worth about $12,630,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyperfine Inc is a groundbreaking medical device company which created Swoop(R), first FDA-cleared portable MRI system(TM). Hyperfine Inc, formerly known as HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp., is based in GUILFORD, Conn.

