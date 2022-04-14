Ikena Oncology (IKNA) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) is one of 254 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ikena Oncology to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ikena Oncology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ikena Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Ikena Oncology Competitors 1556 5548 11264 206 2.54

Ikena Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 242.47%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 93.35%. Given Ikena Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ikena Oncology is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.8% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ikena Oncology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ikena Oncology N/A -15.96% -12.61% Ikena Oncology Competitors -2,250.09% -63.90% -29.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ikena Oncology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ikena Oncology $30.99 million -$34.12 million -2.28 Ikena Oncology Competitors $776.76 million $147.89 million -1.37

Ikena Oncology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ikena Oncology. Ikena Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ikena Oncology beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ikena Oncology, Inc., a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway. It is also developing a small molecule inhibitor program against ERK5 in the RAS signaling pathway; IK-175, an oral inhibitor of aryl hydrocarbon receptor; and IK-007, an oral selective EP4 receptor antagonist for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

