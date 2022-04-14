Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Given New $26.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IKNA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ikena Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of IKNA opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. Ikena Oncology has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

Ikena Oncology ( NASDAQ:IKNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 787.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

