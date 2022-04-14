Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Iluka Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

Iluka Resources stock opened at $45.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.33. Iluka Resources has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $45.57.

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.