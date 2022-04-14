ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Up 14,300.0% in March

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 14,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IPNFF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. ImagineAR has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.33.

ImagineAR Company Profile

ImagineAR, Inc operates as a music publisher in Canada. Its principal business is to deliver engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality platform. The company was founded by Colin Wiebe and Alen Paul Silverrstieen on October 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

