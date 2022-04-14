Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Down 99.3% in March

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

IOR opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.22. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

