Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $753.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) will post $753.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $778.20 million and the lowest is $728.45 million. Incyte reported sales of $604.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Incyte stock opened at $81.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Incyte has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $88.26.

In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 292,972 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Incyte by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Incyte by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Incyte by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

