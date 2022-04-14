Independent Bank (INDB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.31 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $79.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.88. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $68.14 and a 1-year high of $93.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $84,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $289,425. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

