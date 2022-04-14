Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

IBA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

IBA stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $46.41. 6,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,432. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $36.98 and a one year high of $47.80.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

