Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($28.26) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($52.17) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($52.61) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.17 ($46.93).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($14.60) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($21.41).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

