Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €26.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) received a €26.00 ($28.26) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($52.61) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($46.20) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($45.65) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($52.17) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.17 ($46.93).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($14.60) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($21.41).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

