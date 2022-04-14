Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the March 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IMCI opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. Infinite Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34.
Infinite Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinite Group (IMCI)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Infinite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.