Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Issues Earnings Results

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Infosys updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. Infosys has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,035,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,526,000 after buying an additional 300,056 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFY. Wedbush increased their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

